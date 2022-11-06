Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

