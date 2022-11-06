Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

