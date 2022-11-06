Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 855 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

