Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENVX. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

ENVX stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $89,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,381,765.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 401.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at $5,089,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

