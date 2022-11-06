Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

