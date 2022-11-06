Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 371.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 16.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 122.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.