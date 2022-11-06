Aviva PLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,914,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

