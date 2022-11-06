Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,709,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $109.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

