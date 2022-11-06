Aviva PLC Invests $970,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

