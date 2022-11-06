Aviva PLC Buys 24,730 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “moderate risk” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HVT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.92.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.