Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of RCL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

