Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of RRX opened at $115.49 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

