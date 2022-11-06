46,596 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in California Resources by 495.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in California Resources by 46.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.70%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

