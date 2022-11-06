Aviva PLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

