Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Coupang by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupang by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 141,906 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.02. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Coupang’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.