Aviva PLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.