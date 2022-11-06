Aviva PLC Buys 1,588 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $224,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $42.46 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.