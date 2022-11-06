Aviva PLC Buys 5,455 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

