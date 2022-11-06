Aviva PLC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 491,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Radian Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Radian Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after acquiring an additional 511,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.76 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

