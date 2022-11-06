Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

