Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

