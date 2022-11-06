Aviva PLC Acquires 5,227 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $25.26 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

