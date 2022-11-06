Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.