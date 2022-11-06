Aviva PLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.