Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $203.86

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Baidu Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
