Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $203.86

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

