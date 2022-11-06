Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $281,000 Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CyberOptics worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $54.00 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBE. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

