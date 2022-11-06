Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 356 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.