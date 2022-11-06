Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 121,336 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

