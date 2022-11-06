Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 145.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 96.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 46.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:RMO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Romeo Power Profile

Romeo Power ( NYSE:RMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter. Romeo Power had a negative net margin of 550.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

