American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

