Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ondas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ondas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Down 3.4 %

ONDS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.11. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

About Ondas

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 1,630.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

