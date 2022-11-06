Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 138,616 Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 138,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVST. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microvast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.39 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

