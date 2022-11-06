Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $324,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

