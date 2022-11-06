Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Ryanair stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

