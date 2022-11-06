Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

