Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $374,000 Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after buying an additional 772,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,293,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

