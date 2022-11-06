Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $13.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,313 shares of company stock worth $786,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

