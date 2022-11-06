Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $67,239,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.3 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

(Get Rating)

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.