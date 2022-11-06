Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOVT opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at $154,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $1,145,910 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

