Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

NYSE:MAN opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54.

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

