Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,989 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $16,630,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 44.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 469,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Merus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Merus by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 271,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

