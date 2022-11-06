DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 3.5 %
DXPE stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
