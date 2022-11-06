DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 3.5 %

DXPE stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.