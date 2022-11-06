VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.72

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.72 and traded as high as $58.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 828 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

