KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $11.25. KVH Industries shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 125,359 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KVH Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in KVH Industries by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

