Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $333.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,963 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.