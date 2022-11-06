Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

