UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.42. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 13,305 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

