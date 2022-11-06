BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 535 by Analysts at UBS Group

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.79.
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
