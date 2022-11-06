Anushka Salinas Sells 6,261 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 6,261 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $11,332.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,076.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $1.70 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

