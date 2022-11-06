Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,972.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

